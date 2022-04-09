Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.32. Sharecare shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 5,314 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

