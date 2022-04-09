Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.32. Sharecare shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 5,314 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.
Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.