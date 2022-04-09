Shell’s (SHEL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.31).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,168 ($28.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,168.50 ($28.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,007.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

