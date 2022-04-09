Sherritt International (TSE:S) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on S. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.77 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$305.91 million and a PE ratio of -16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$36.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

