SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $109,079.31 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

