Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.91.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.53 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,793,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

