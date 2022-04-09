ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Up 4%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $213.17 and last traded at $213.17. Approximately 1,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 380,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.88.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.11 and its 200 day moving average is $184.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -714.93 and a beta of 1.30.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,536,182 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.