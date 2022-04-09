Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.08) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.30) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 808.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 942.84. The company has a market capitalization of £749.33 million and a PE ratio of 55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. discoverIE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 698.60 ($9.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.71).
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.
