Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of CML Microsystems stock opened at GBX 349 ($4.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 363.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 396.05. CML Microsystems has a 52-week low of GBX 295.60 ($3.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 476.20 ($6.25).

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

