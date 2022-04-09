Showcase (SHO) Trading Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (SHO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $69,596.92 and $79.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.58 or 0.07612734 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,621.53 or 0.99756641 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

