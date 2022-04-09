Sidoti Lowers NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sidoti currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.13.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 11.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

