Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWIR shares. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.