Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.07

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.07 and traded as low as C$20.55. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$20.60, with a volume of 44,911 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$787.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.07.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.