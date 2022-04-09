Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target Cut to CHF 485 by Analysts at Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from CHF 500 to CHF 485 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday. Baader Bank raised Sika to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sika in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.55.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $32.70 on Friday. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

