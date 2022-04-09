Skycoin (SKY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.59 Million

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $163,811.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

