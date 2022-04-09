Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.09

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.09 and traded as low as C$5.04. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 287,396 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOT.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

