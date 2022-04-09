SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of SGH stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.