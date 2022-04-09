SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $528,788.84 and approximately $224.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.