Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Sodexo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sodexo from €100.00 ($109.89) to €93.00 ($102.20) in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sodexo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

