SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 109106808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SOFI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,666,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $23,736,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

