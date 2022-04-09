Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Given New €98.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €121.00 ($132.97) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLVYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Solvay from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.75.

Shares of SLVYY opened at $9.23 on Friday. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

