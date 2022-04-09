SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SomaLogic stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
