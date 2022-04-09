SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGC opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that SomaLogic will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $65,995,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $6,687,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $29,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

