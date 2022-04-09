Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $55.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,312,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

