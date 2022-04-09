Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $55.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,312,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.