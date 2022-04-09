Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $46,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 229,062 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.