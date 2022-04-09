Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of SWN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

