Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading Down 22.8% This Week

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $24,728.36 and $150.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

