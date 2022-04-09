SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

XME opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

