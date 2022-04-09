Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.07) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.88) to GBX 347 ($4.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 246.14 ($3.23).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 230 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 167.60 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.54). The company has a market cap of £922.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.83.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 8,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($26,102.95).

About Spire Healthcare Group (Get Rating)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.