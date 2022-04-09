Splinterlands (SPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00045834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.15 or 0.07593580 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,497.68 or 1.00060225 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.