Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $210.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $266.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.64% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.54.

Shares of SPOT opened at $141.28 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

