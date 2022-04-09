Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JMP Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

