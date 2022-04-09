SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.89.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.