STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

