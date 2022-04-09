Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.59). Approximately 3,459,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.60).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile (LON:SLA)
