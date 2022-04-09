Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

