State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 13,300 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 317,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

