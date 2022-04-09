State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 57,111 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 143.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

