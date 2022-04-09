State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 993 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.24.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

