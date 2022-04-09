State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

