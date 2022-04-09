State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 607,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 342,338 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,981,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 156.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

