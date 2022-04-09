State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,573 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.01. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.