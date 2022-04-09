State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,363 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after buying an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,442,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,660,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 72.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

