State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,416 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 906.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.