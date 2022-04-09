State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,216 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $4,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

NYSE:BNL opened at $21.70 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.