Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of SCS opened at $11.02 on Friday. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $9,103,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 69,339 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.