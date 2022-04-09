Step Finance (STEP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.13 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $520,981.61 and approximately $4.13 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.14 or 0.07572489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,328.70 or 0.99633123 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

