Stephens Lowers Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $59.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after buying an additional 412,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $16,231,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $13,783,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 177,259 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

