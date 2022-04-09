STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 22.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $249.12 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

