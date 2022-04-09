Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

STRL stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $774.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

