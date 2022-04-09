Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

